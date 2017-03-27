Police Seek ‘Person Of Interest’ In Dressing Room Peeping Tom Case

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman says a man recorded her trying on a swimsuit in a dressing room at a local mall. And now she believes she’s not the only victim.

“You have traumatized me for the rest of my life, and when I go to sleep at night, I see your face.” That’s some of what Heather Lipinski wants to tell the man she says recorded her at The Mall at Robinson.

She says she was in a dressing room at Macy’s Saturday night, when she found a piece of clothing with a cellphone peeking out on the floor under a dividing wall.

“I bent down to grab it, and he grabbed it right out of my hand,” said Lipinski. “I didn’t know what to do. I was so terrified. I didn’t know if I should scream or run to the door.”

By the time she covered up, the man had taken off. However, she says a store clerk told her she had seen him before.

“She had stated that he was there the previous week. He was just there,” Lipinski said.

Robinson Township Police released a photo from store surveillance video showing a man they call “a person of interest” in the case.

And now another woman has contacted Lipinski to say it happened to her, too, at the same mall last winter.

The woman, who’s now 18, says she took a photo in the “Forever 21” dressing room that appears to show a cell phone camera sticking out of clothing on the floor. She says a man in the stall next to her eventually ran out.

She says she reported it to police, but asked us not to use her name in this report.

“I was just so furious that it happened again to someone,” said the woman. “Because I felt so violated and upset.”

Lipinski says she feels violated, too, and wants the man to know how deeply it’s affected her.

“I’m scared to do anything,” said Lipinski. “This is what you’ve done to me for the rest of my life, and now I have to live like this. It’s absolutely wrong.”

Neither the mall nor the manager on duty at “Forever 21” had any comment on the allegations.

However, a spokesperson for Macy’s emailed a statement: “The safety of our customers and associates is always our top priority. We are cooperating with the Robinson Township Police Department.”

Police Monday night were unable to confirm any report of a previous incident.