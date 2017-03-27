EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest

Prosecutors Fight Cosby Bid To Question 2,000 Potential Jurors

March 27, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby, Julie Grant

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors in Bill Cosby‘s sex assault case in Pennsylvania are fighting defense efforts to question 2,000 potential jurors.

They also want the jury selected weeks before the scheduled June 5 trial so jurors can prepare to be sequestered.

The trial is being held near Philadelphia. But jurors are being chosen from the Pittsburgh area because of worldwide publicity about the case.

The defense bid to start jury selection June 5, if successful, could delay testimony for weeks.

The battle over jury selection Monday is the latest legal maneuvering in the case.

The judge must still decide how much the jury will hear from Cosby’s deposition about his long history of extramarital affairs.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.

  1. Rick Oskin says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:17 PM

    why not, prosecutors have been steering the press and the public for five years now regarding this bull. face it, these women didn’t get what they thought they’d get for having sex with him. Prostitution is illegal in Pa , right?

