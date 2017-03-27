Radio Shack Shutting Down 17 Pa. Stores

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Electronics retailer Radio Shack is closing hundreds of stores, including nearly 20 in Pennsylvania.
Business Insider reports 550 stores are closing across the country, after the company filed bankruptcy for the second time.
- 2000 Wharton 2000 Wharton St, Pittsburgh
- 3927 Washington Road, Mcmurray
- Cranberry Mall, Cranberry Township
- Hermitage Crossing 1037 N Hermitage Rd, Hermitage
- Warren Commons 2817 Market St, Warren
- Clearfield Mall 1800 Daisy St, Clearfield
- 2266 Wilkes Barre Twp Mkt, Wilkes Barre
- Wind Gap Plaza 812 Male Rd, Wind Gap
- Shops At Northampton 1040A Second St Pike, Richboro
- 1 East Trenton Ave, Morrisville
- Brentwood Shoppes 225 N Pottstown Pike, Exton
- Brentwood Towne Square, 362 Towne Square Way, Pittsburgh
- Penn Hills Shopping Center, 11630 Keleket Drive, Pittsburgh
- Banksville Plaza Shopping Center, 3139 Banksville Rd, Garden City Park
- Waterworks, 961 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
- 110 5th Ave, Pittsburgh
- 3606 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
187 stored will be closing immediately and another 365 closing by the first week of April.
About 1,000 stores will remain open to see if they can remain viable.
