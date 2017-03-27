EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest

Report: Babysitter Assaults 5-Year-Old For Taking Too Long To Wash Hands

March 27, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Clarion, Susannah Sammy

CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) — A Clarion babysitter is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a child for taking too long to wash her hands.

According to Explore Clarion, officers were called Mar. 16 to Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for a reported assault.

A nurse informed officers that a 5-year-old girl had black and purple bruises on her buttocks.

Investigators say that the girl was dropped off at 25-year-old babysitter Susannah Sammy’s home on Mar. 14 and picked up from that residence on Mar. 16.

Sammy reportedly told the child’s mother than she spanked the girl’s buttocks, which is why the girl had bruising. When the mother observed the bruising, she immediately called CYS and took the child to the hospital.

As for why the child was struck, Sammy allegedly stated that she hit the girl with an open hand because she was lying, would not stop crying, and took too long to wash her hands.

Sammy is charged with simple assault.

