Scam Alert: Individuals Posing As Columbia Gas Of Pa. Employees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is warning customers about a new scam.
The company is telling people to be aware of individuals posing as Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania employees in order to gain entry to homes.
For instance, a scammer might call claiming they need to check a gas meter in the house.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
While there are occasions in which Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania may need to enter a customer’s home, these instances are usually requested by the customer.
Additionally, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania employees always carry photo identification.
If you are not sure about an employee’s identification, call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332.