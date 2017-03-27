WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Websites ‘Selling Pets’ Actually Conning People Out Of Cash

March 27, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Mimi Stolitkas, New Stanton

NEW STANTON (KDKA) — Wanting a new dog, state police say a New Stanton couple came across “awahsiberianhuskies.com”

The webpage was splashed with choices of dogs that could be theirs for just a little over $600. All they had to do was send the cash and the dog would be flown to them to take home.

The couple showed up at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to pick up their prized pooch. To their shock, it seemed the dog missed the flight.

Turns out, they were the victims of a scam.

“It’s been common, since the internet common.”

Mimi Stolitkas breeds award winning Boston terriers. She said everything about the Husky website had rip-off written all over it, including the lack of an introduction.

“Come and meet me meet my dogs,” Stolitkas said.

When it comes to paying for the dog, she said you always pay when you pick the dog up.

If someone says they’ll ship or fly the dog to you, take a second to think about it.

“I would never ship a dog. Never ship a dog. I’ve had airlines, people tell me a lot of dogs are lost because of shipping,”

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is right in line with Stolitkas on internet dog acquisition.

  • Always visit.
  • Pick your puppy up at the kennel, rather than have the animal shipped!
  • Check references.
  • Deal directly with a breeder, not a broker.
  • Never ever send western union or money order payments.
  • Adopt not shop.
