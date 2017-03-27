Weight Watchers: 3 In-Season Recipes

If you’re looking for some in-season recipes that won’t hurt your diet, check out these recipes from Weight Watchers!

Gnocchi with Asparagus, Peas and Tomatoes (Asparagus)

Weight Watchers “Dinners In A Flash” Cookbook

7 SmartPoints per serving

Ingredients:

• 1 (16-ounce) package refrigerated or shelf-stable whole wheat gnocchi

• 1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• ½ sweet onion, chopped

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 4 tomatoes, chopped

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon black pepper

• 1 cup frozen petite green peas, thawed

• ¼ cup thinly sliced fresh basil

• 2 tablespoons grated pecorino Romano

Directions:

1. Cook gnocchi according to package directions. Using a slotted spoon, transfer gnocchi to medium bowl and set aside. Add asparagus to pot and cook until crisp-tender, 3 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup cooking water.

2. Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring often, until onion is golden, 2-3 minutes. Add tomatoes, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until tomatoes are heated through, about 3 minutes.

3. Add gnocchi, asparagus and peas to skillet. Cook, stirring constantly and adding reserved cooking water as needed to moisten, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in basil. Divide evenly among 4 bowls and sprinkle evenly with pecorino.

Lighter Lemon Bars

Weight Watchers Magazine (March/April Issue)

7 SmartPoints per serving

Crust Ingredients:

· ¾ cup all-purpose flour

· 3 Tbsp. sugar

· ½ tsp. salt

· 1 tsp. lemon zest

· 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

· 2 tsp. cold water

Topping Ingredients:

· 3 large eggs, separated

· ¾ cup sugar

· 1 Tbsp. lemon zest

· ½ cup fresh lemon juice

· 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

· ½ tsp. baking powder

· 1/8 tsp. salt

· 2 tsp. confectioners’ sugar

· 1 pint fresh raspberries

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch square baking pan with nonstick spray.

2. To make crust, stir together flour, sugar, salt, and lemon zest in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with butter and water; press dough with a dork until small clumps form and mixture is moist. Press into bottom of pan; bake until crust begins to brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F.

3. Meanwhile, prepare topping. Stir together egg yolks, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, flour, baking powder, and salt in a large mixing bowl.

4. In another large bowl, beat egg whites with an electric mixer until soft peaks form.

5. Gently fold egg whites into yolk mixture until combined; pour over crust and bake 20 minutes. Let cool completely before slicing into 12 pieces. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and raspberries before serving.

Linguine with White Bean Puttanesca

Weight Watchers “Dinners In A Flash” Cookbook

10 SmartPoints per serving

Ingredients:

• 6 ounces whole wheat linguine

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 onion, chopped

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 1 (15 ½ -ounce) can small white beans, rinsed and drained

• 1 (14 ½-ounce) can diced tomatoes

• 12 pimiento-stuffed olives, sliced

• 2 tablespoons drained capers

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

• ¼ cup grated pecorino Romano

Directions:

1. Cook linguine according to package directions, reserving ½ cup cooking water. Place in large serving bowl and keep warm.

2. Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened about 5 minutes. Add garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Stir in beans, tomatoes, olives, capers and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until heat through, about 3 minutes.

3. Add bean mixture and parsley to linguine and toss to combine. Add pasta cooking water, ¼ cup at a time, until mixture is moistened. Sprinkle with pecorino and serve.