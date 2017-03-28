Best Upcoming Charity Events In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz Few things are more rewarding than giving back and helping your community, and charity events are a great way to do just that. Pittsburgh has lots of great charity events coming up this spring, from an annual event benefiting fostered youth to a bluegrass concert to help homeless men. Here are five of the best.

Picture This!

August Wilson Center

980 Liberty Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 722-1404

www.wardhome.org Date: April 1, 2017 at 6 p.m. Ward Home’s 6th annual Picture This! event, benefiting local at-risk foster teens, will be held on Saturday, April 1. This year’s event will be held at a new venue, the August Wilson Center, and will include such things as caricatures, live painting demonstration, a silent auction, community art project, and more — and artwork done by Ward Home’s teens will be showcased and available to buy. Ward Home has been helping Pittsburgh’s at-risk youth for over 100 years.

Out of Hand

Society for Contemporary Craft

2100 Smallman St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 261-7003

www.contemporarycraft.org Date: April 1, 2017 at 7 p.m. Out of Hand, held on Saturday, April 1, proves that fundraiser events can be fun and interactive, with the opportunity to create your own handwork with help from Contemporary Craft artists — or if you prefer, you can watch other artists or speak to an artist. The event will also include a silent auction with art-related packages and handcrafted work from nationally known artists, as well as live music and other “hand celebrities,” or people who make a living with their hands. Food will be provided by nearby Strip District restaurants, and creative attire is encouraged. The event will help Contemporary Craft to continue their free exhibition, education, and arts programming. Tickets range from $200 to $1,000.

Gregory’s Gala

Omni William Penn

530 William Penn Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 996-1794

www.gregorysgift.org Date: April 2, 2017 at 6 p.m. Gregory’s Gala is a new charity event in Pittsburgh, only in its second year, but it’s already making an impact — last year’s fundraiser raised over $50,000, which has helped 14 adoptive families in need of financial support to finalize adoptions. Tickets to this year’s Black and White Masquerade are $125 and will help to complete even more families. This year’s fundraiser goal is to double last year and raise $100,000 to assist 20 families with the expenses relating to adoption.

Related: Best Places To Meditate In Pittsburgh Syrian Relief Dinner

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral

419 South Dithridge St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 682-3866

www.iocc.org Date: April 2, 2017 at 4 p.m. The subject of refugees is a hotly debated political topic these days, but that’s not stopping International Orthodox Christian Charities from doing what they can to help. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral will be holding a prayer service and dinner to benefit Syrian refugees. Tickets are $50, $20 for students. Children ages six and under get in for free. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.