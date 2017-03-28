Boy, 1, Dies In Hospital After Being Found Unresponsive In New Castle

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a child was found unresponsive at his father’s home in New Castle.
Investigators say 1-year-old Kadiar Williams was found around 4 a.m. at a home in the 11 block of Pin Oak Drive.
The child was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 9 a.m.
No other information about the incident has been released at this time.
