Boy, 1, Dies In Hospital After Being Found Unresponsive In New Castle

March 28, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Kadiar Williams, Lawrence County, New Castle

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a child was found unresponsive at his father’s home in New Castle.

Investigators say 1-year-old Kadiar Williams was found around 4 a.m. at a home in the 11 block of Pin Oak Drive.

The child was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 9 a.m.

No other information about the incident has been released at this time.

