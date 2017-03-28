EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest

Construction Worker Crushed By Safe Deposit Box

March 28, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Cheltenham Mall, Cheltenham Township, Jonathan Maust

WYNCOTE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in suburban Philadelphia say a construction worker was crushed to death by a safety deposit box.

Cheltenham Township police say the incident happened at an old Wells Fargo in the Cheltenham Mall around 1 p.m. Monday. Officials say three construction workers were trying to move a safe deposit box with a lift when it fell onto one of the workers.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jonathan Maust, of Elizabethtown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a special unit was called in to lift the fallen safe.

Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are working with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and local police to investigate the incident.

