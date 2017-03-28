WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

‘Daddy!’ Military Dad Surprises Daughter During School Assembly

March 28, 2017 8:18 PM By Dave Crawley
Filed Under: Army, Capt. Erik Nowak, Dave Crawley, Imogen Nowak, Military, Osborne Elementary, Qatar, Sewickley

SEWICKLEY (KDKA) — Second graders in Kristina DiRenzo’s class are looking forward to the afternoon assembly.

Imogen Nowak, 7, and fellow students at Osborne Elementary sent care packages to Imogen’s father, an Army captain stationed in Qatar.

“All of the students in the entire school packaged up candy to send over to him so that he could share with the soldiers in his unit,” her teacher says. “And that was really great.”

The assembly will be a thank you to the kids, or so they think.

Students file into the multipurpose room, not knowing that Capt. Erik Nowak has already returned from the Middle East.

Imogen addresses the assembly, unaware that her father is sneaking up behind her. She turns, and gives a cry of delight.

“Daddy!”

There are tears of joy, as the audience bursts into ecstatic applause. Somehow, Mom and Dad kept the secret.

“I really wasn’t sure we pulled it off until right then,” Capt. Nowak says. “But listening to her speak, I realized she had no idea.”

“They have an incredible father-daughter bond, and they’ve had it since day one,” adds her mother, Krista Nowak.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

As for Imogen’s reaction?

“I was very surprised!”

More from Dave Crawley
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia