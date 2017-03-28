EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest

Audubon Society Investigating Reports Of Eaglet Hatch In Hays Nest

March 28, 2017 12:38 PM
HAYS (KDKA) – It’s certainly been an interesting year for the bald eagles in Hays.

First, they lost an egg when the tree that held their nest toppled during a wind storm. The resilient eagles rebuilt the nest in a nearby tree and a new egg was confirmed on Feb. 20.

Now, some people have reportedly spotted a gray eaglet in the nest.

The Audubon Society is working to definitively confirm a hatch at this time.

