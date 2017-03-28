Audubon Society Investigating Reports Of Eaglet Hatch In Hays Nest

HAYS (KDKA) – It’s certainly been an interesting year for the bald eagles in Hays.
First, they lost an egg when the tree that held their nest toppled during a wind storm. The resilient eagles rebuilt the nest in a nearby tree and a new egg was confirmed on Feb. 20.
Now, some people have reportedly spotted a gray eaglet in the nest.
WATCH THE EAGLE CAMS:
The Audubon Society is working to definitively confirm a hatch at this time.
