Girl, 4, Gets Cellphone Back Thanks To Quick-Thinking Deputy

March 28, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Mykhal Henderson, Walmart

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) – A 4-year-old girl has her cellphone back thanks to some quick work by Florida sheriff’s deputies.

Volusia County Sheriff’s officials tell WKMG the girl left her phone on the floor at a Walmart store in Deltona. It was gone when the family returned to look for it.

Investigators say Nelson Quiles sent a text to the phone explaining it belongs to his child. The response came back right away: “Ok well the Walmart floor said I can have it.”

A deputy reviewed the store’s surveillance video and saw the suspect pick up the phone, then go to the store’s online pickup counter. She found his name – Mykhal Henderson – on a receipt and deputies arrested him during a traffic stop.

A phone number for 30-year-old Henderson wasn’t available.

