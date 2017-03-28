Girl, 4, Gets Cellphone Back Thanks To Quick-Thinking Deputy

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) – A 4-year-old girl has her cellphone back thanks to some quick work by Florida sheriff’s deputies.
Volusia County Sheriff’s officials tell WKMG the girl left her phone on the floor at a Walmart store in Deltona. It was gone when the family returned to look for it.
Investigators say Nelson Quiles sent a text to the phone explaining it belongs to his child. The response came back right away: “Ok well the Walmart floor said I can have it.”
A deputy reviewed the store’s surveillance video and saw the suspect pick up the phone, then go to the store’s online pickup counter. She found his name – Mykhal Henderson – on a receipt and deputies arrested him during a traffic stop.
A phone number for 30-year-old Henderson wasn’t available.
