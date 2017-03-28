EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest

Lockdown Lifted At Butler School After Bullet Strikes Window

March 28, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Butler, McQuistion Elementary School

BUTLER (KDKA) – A lockdown at a Butler County elementary school has been lifted.

According to Superintendent Dr. William Pettigrew, the McQuistion Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown around 12:30 p.m.

Dr. Pettigrew said a stray bullet struck a window at the school and fell to the ground. The window was not penetrated.

State police were called to the scene to investigate.

