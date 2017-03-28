Lockdown Lifted At Butler School After Bullet Strikes Window

BUTLER (KDKA) – A lockdown at a Butler County elementary school has been lifted.
According to Superintendent Dr. William Pettigrew, the McQuistion Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown around 12:30 p.m.
Dr. Pettigrew said a stray bullet struck a window at the school and fell to the ground. The window was not penetrated.
State police were called to the scene to investigate.
