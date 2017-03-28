Market District Recipe: Vegetable Meatballs

If you’re looking for some delicious vegetarian meals, check out this recipe from the Giant Eagle Market District!
Vegetable “Meat” Balls for Meatless March
Compliments of our Market District
Makes: 18 (2 oz balls) Prep Time: 25 min. Cooking Time: 15 minutes
- 2 Cups Button Mushrooms, sliced
- ½ Cup Baby Spinach
- ¾ Cup Red Bell Pepper, diced
- ¾ Cup Potatoes, diced, steamed
- ½ Cup Frozen Corn, thawed
- 2 ½ Cups Black Beans, drained & rinsed
- 2 ½ Cup Panko Bread Crumbs
- ¾ Cup Parmesan Cheese
- 3 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 Tbsp Garlic, Minced
- 2 Each Egg Whites
- 1 ½ tsp Kosher salt
- ½ tsp Black Pepper
- 1 tsp Cumin
Directions:
1. In a food processor, rough chop the mushrooms, spinach, pepper, and potatoes.
2. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a sauté pan over medium heat, add the garlic and corn. Sauté for 1-2 minutes.
3. Add the chopped vegetables and cook for 4-5 minutes or until vegetables are slightly tender.
4. Transfer the vegetables to large mixing bowl and allow to cook for an hour.
5. Add the remaining ingredients into the mixing bowl.
6. Mix the ingredients until they are well combines, be sure not to squish all the vegetables to maintain some texture.
7. Form the mixture into 18 individual 2 ¼ oz balls.
8. Place the balls onto a parchment or foil lined baking sheet and bake in a 350F oven for 15-17 minutes.
9. Remove and serve with your favorite sauce.
NOTE: This recipe also makes great vegetable burgers!