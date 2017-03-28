EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest

Pirates’ Pitcher Shows Off Hidden Talent For Singing

March 28, 2017 9:24 PM By John Shumway
BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) — Amidst the sounds of Spring Training baseball, listen closely on the fields in Bradenton, Florida, and you might just hear singing.

That is pitcher Steven Brault who is far from shy about his love for music.

“I sing a lot,” says Brault. “I sing a lot when I’m shagging BP and stuff especially.”

A California surfer and singer since childhood, music always been a big part of Brault’s life. He’s the lead singer of a band called the “Street Gypsies.”

“That was the band I was in the last few years during the off-seasons,” says Brault.

But don’t let the smooth tones fool you, because on the mound, Brault is a competitor.

“I’ve never been the intimidation guy, really. I don’t know if you can tell, I’m more of a smiley guy,” said Brault.

Smiling as he puts a fastball high and tight.

KDKA’s John Shumway: “If all else fails, sing to them.”

Brault: “Distract them. I’ve always thought about it.”

