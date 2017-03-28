Police: Man Threatened To Kill 5-Month-Old Son, Abused Child’s Mother

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) – A man is in custody after allegedly abusing the mother of his child and threatening to kill their 5-month-old son.

According to police, the incident happened on March 14, at a home in the 700 block of Grant Street in Belle Vernon.

When police arrived, a woman came outside and said 26-year-old Cory Rose refused to give her back her son. She also said Rose had a kitchen knife and threatened to kill the child.

Officers entered the home and found Rose holding the baby while sitting at a table. The woman’s grandmother was also at the table.

“He takes the baby and sits at the kitchen table with the knife, and then the police come,” said the child’s grandmother who asked not to be identified. “I had tried to call the police on the house phone; he took it off me.”

Police ordered Rose to drop the knife and he complied. Officers then asked Rose to hand the child over to the grandmother. Rose refused, squeezed the child and stated, “I am not putting my child down because you are going to put me in jail.”

“She tried to get the baby off him, he started holding him closer and closer,” the grandmother said.

The child began to cry from being squeezed and Rose continued to refuse to comply with an officer’s commands.

At that time, the officer struck Rose twice. The officer was able to gain control of the child, but Rose refused to let go of the baby’s legs. A second officer entered the home, grabbed Rose’s arm and the child was safely handed over to the grandmother.

Rose then resisted arrest and was taken to the floor by two officers. While on the floor, he continued to resist arrest, which prompted a third officer to enter the home and draw his Taser.

“It took at least 3 to get him,” the child’s grandmother said.

Shortly after the officer announced he was going to use the Taser, Rose surrendered and was placed in handcuffs.

Officers then spoke with the mother and grandmother, who stated Rose forced his way into the home and assaulted them.

There were two Protection from Abuse Orders out against Rose at the time of the incident.

He is charged with aggravated assault and several other serious counts related to the incident. He’s being held in the Fayette County Jail.

