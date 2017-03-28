EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest

Teen Arrested, Found With Drugs, Gun & Cash During Traffic Stop

March 28, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: Lincoln Way, White Oak, White Oak Police

WHITE OAK (KDKA) – A teenager is facing a long list of charges after drugs, cash and a firearm were found during a traffic stop in White Oak.

According to White Oak Police, they pulled over a 17-year-old male on Lincoln Way around 6:20 p.m. on Monday.

The teen was found in possession of 46 stamp bags of heroin, suspected methamphetamine, $284 in cash and a handgun with an altered serial number.

The teen was arrested and taken to Shuman Detention Center. He is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and various weapons violations.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia