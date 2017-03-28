Teen Arrested, Found With Drugs, Gun & Cash During Traffic Stop

WHITE OAK (KDKA) – A teenager is facing a long list of charges after drugs, cash and a firearm were found during a traffic stop in White Oak.
According to White Oak Police, they pulled over a 17-year-old male on Lincoln Way around 6:20 p.m. on Monday.
The teen was found in possession of 46 stamp bags of heroin, suspected methamphetamine, $284 in cash and a handgun with an altered serial number.
The teen was arrested and taken to Shuman Detention Center. He is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and various weapons violations.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter