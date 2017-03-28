Third Alleged Victim Comes Forward In Mall ‘Peeping Tom’ Case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation into an alleged “peeping tom” at a local mall is growing.

In addition to a third woman coming forward, saying she also caught a man filming her in a dressing room at The Mall at Robinson, officials at another mall say they are looking into similar allegations.

A third victim , who doesn’t want to be identified, told police she was recorded on a cell phone camera while changing clothes in a dressing room inside Forever 21 at The Mall of Robinson.

Police have released surveillance video of a “person of interest” in the case seen walking through the Macy’s department store after allegedly recording another woman in a dressing room.

When it happened at Forever 21, the victim was shocked and scared.

“I looked down and I saw pants with a phone in the pocket and the camera was pointing towards me,” the victim said.

Apparently, the suspect went to the changing booth next to hers, put a cell phone in some pants and pushed it under the under the wall separating the booths. The victim reacted quickly to the intrusion.

“I grabbed my coat and I put it in a pile to block the camera’s view, [and] all of a sudden this guy hurried up, got ready and he left,” the victim said.

Although the surveillance video is from Macy’s, police and the victim believe it’s the same person.

“Now I see this on the news, you know, my boyfriend said that’s the guy, except he had a hat on,” the woman said.

This is the third incident since 2016 reported at Forever 21. And another victim claims the same man recorded in the Macy’s dressing room.

“You have traumatized me for the rest of my life. When I go to sleep at night I see your face,” she said.

The Mall at Robinson has released this statement:

“The Mall at Robinson is cooperating fully with the investigation into the alleged incident. We are unwavering in our commitment to providing a safe, family oriented environment, and criminal behavior of this kind will not be tolerated. The investigation is ongoing, so please contact Robinson Township Police Department with any questions.”

KDKA has learned the same “person of interest” caught on surveillance cameras at The Mall at Robinson, but also at Ross Park Mall.

If caught, the suspect would face charges of invasion of privacy.