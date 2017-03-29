Audubon Society Confirms Eaglet Hatch In Hays Nest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s official: There’s a newly hatched eaglet in the Hays bald eagle nest.
On Tuesday, several people reported seeing a gray eaglet in the nest. Officials with the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania confirmed the hatch on Wednesday.
While the newly rebuilt nest cannot be seen well on camera, Audubon Society officials said the adults are “exhibiting behaviors consistent with a hatch.“
Per a statement, the adults have been spotted bringing food into the nest, ripping it apart and leaning over to feed it to an eaglet.
This is welcome news after their first egg was lost. A tree that held their original nest was toppled during a wind storm last month.
The eagles quickly rebuilt the nest nearby and a new egg was confirmed on Feb. 20.
