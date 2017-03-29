Crime Stoppers: Suspect Sought In Teen’s Fatal Shooting In Garfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are hoping you can help them solve a recent murder.

It’s been two months since a teenager was shot and killed in the city’s Garfield section, and still, police have no leads.

The victim was 18-year-old Ahmad Foreman of East Liberty. He was shot multiple times.

It wasn’t a 911 call that brought police to the East End neighborhood where his body was found.

“On Jan. 15, 2017, at approximately 10 p.m., Zone 5 units were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation in Garfield, between Columbo Street and Cornwall Streets,” said Det. David O’Neil, of Pittsburgh Police.

“I just knew something was wrong when the phone call came,” said Jessica Kelly, Foreman’s mother. “It was a stranger telling me that my son passed away and that I couldn’t even come to see him. It killed me.”

Kelly said growing up, her son loved to make people laugh and he enjoyed dancing, everything from ballroom to break dancing.

For a while, he played football with the Garfield Gators.

“I would say right now, we’re not ruling anything out, as far as motive is concerned, we are working with what information we have,” said Det. O’Neil.

“He drove me crazy. There were things he would do, I’d look at him and say, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘I don’t know.’ He wasn’t a bad kid. I love him, and I’m going to miss him,” said Carol Kenna, the victim’s grandmother.

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

There is a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.