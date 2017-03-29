EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Extras Needed For Movie Filming In The Hill District

March 29, 2017 6:32 PM
Filed Under: Casting Call, Hill District, Rehabilitation Of The Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Filmmakers making a movie in the Hill District have put out a casting call.

Extras are needed Thursday, Friday and Saturday for a film called “Rehabilitation of the Hill.”

All roles will be unpaid.

On Thursday and Friday, the casting director is asking for extras to dress in casual clothes.

And on Saturday, they need people in business attire.

Organizers are asking those interested to apply ahead of time by emailing: filmlab@steeltown.org

They ask that you include your gender, height, age range and current photograph of yourself. They also need your phone number and times you will be available.

