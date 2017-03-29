Good Samaritan Assaulted, Robbed While Attempting To Assist Motorist

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a Good Samaritan was assaulted and robbed while attempting to help a motorist.

According to police, the incident happened on Route 28 in Springdale Township around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

At that time, a 49-year-old man stopped to assist a motorist. As the man approached the other vehicle, he was assaulted and robbed.

The suspect(s) stole items from the man’s person as well as his vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at Allegheny Valley Hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

