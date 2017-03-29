EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Good Samaritan Assaulted, Robbed While Attempting To Assist Motorist

March 29, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Julie Grant, Route 28, Springdale Township

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a Good Samaritan was assaulted and robbed while attempting to help a motorist.

According to police, the incident happened on Route 28 in Springdale Township around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

At that time, a 49-year-old man stopped to assist a motorist. As the man approached the other vehicle, he was assaulted and robbed.

The suspect(s) stole items from the man’s person as well as his vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at Allegheny Valley Hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

  1. David Colton says:
    March 29, 2017 at 1:52 PM

    No good deed goes unpunished! With the way life is in the USA today, call 911 about any disabled vehicle, but DON’T do what this person did. The days of being a good samaritan bring nothing but grief. Make the call! But don’t get “personally” involved.
    30 years in law enforcement talking here. CALL 911…and leave it to the professionals, (no matter how “good looking” the motorist is.) Glad they were not seriously injured or killed.

