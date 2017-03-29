EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest

Human Legs Found In Trash Prompt Ohio Homicide Investigation

March 29, 2017 7:09 AM
Filed Under: Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police say someone found two human legs in the trash at a waste-collection facility in Ohio’s capital, prompting a homicide investigation.

Columbus police were called to the business on the city’s south side late Tuesday afternoon.

CBS affiliate WBNS-10TV reports officers responding to the scene confirmed that the discovery involved human remains.

Police released no other details as they investigate the source of the remains and how they ended up at the waste facility.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

