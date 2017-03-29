Kids’ Video, Pleading For Kidney Donor For Their Mom, Goes Viral

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A video of a Pittsburgh area brother and sister pleading for a new kidney for their mom has gone viral.
In the video, Tobias, 4, and his sister, Bailey, 8, hold up signs asking for help to find a new kidney for their mom.
Diana Zippay has a genetic disorder and only a kidney from someone who is not a relative can save her.
Time is running out for Diana, so her kids decided to share their message on Facebook.
“I am hoping and praying so hard, and this has really taken off, and we just hope enough people respond and we get the match we need,” said Diana.
Once she receives a new kidney, she will be cured of her disorder.
Watch the full video here:
If you would like more information about kidney donation, contact Allegheny General Hospital at 412-359-4441.
