EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Penguins Playoff Tickets Go On Sale Thursday

March 29, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena, Stanley Cup Playoffs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Stanley Cup Playoffs are only a couple of weeks away, but it’s not too early to start thinking about buying tickets.

According to the Penguins, tickets to the first two home games will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Approximately 2,000 tickets will be available for each game.

Fans looking to buy tickets can do so on Ticketmaster’s website or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Box Office at PPG Paints Arena.

Dates and times for the games are still to be determined as the Penguins have seven games left to play in the regular season.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia