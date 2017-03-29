Penguins Playoff Tickets Go On Sale Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Stanley Cup Playoffs are only a couple of weeks away, but it’s not too early to start thinking about buying tickets.
According to the Penguins, tickets to the first two home games will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
Approximately 2,000 tickets will be available for each game.
Fans looking to buy tickets can do so on Ticketmaster’s website or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Box Office at PPG Paints Arena.
Dates and times for the games are still to be determined as the Penguins have seven games left to play in the regular season.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter