Pennsylvania Seeks Photos Of Vietnam War Victims

March 29, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, Vietnam War

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Military and Veterans Department is seeking 105 service members who were killed in the Vietnam War.

It’s part of a project tied to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in Washington and includes posting the photos of those whose names are etched in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on a virtual wall of faces.

The state has obtained 3,151 photos, but 105 are still missing.

A list of Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans whose photos are still needed can be found at www.veterans.pa.gov.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

