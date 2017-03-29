Coroner: University Of Pittsburgh-Johnstown National Champion Wrestler Died From Fentanyl

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say a former national champion wrestler died after overdosing on fentanyl.
The Tribune-Democrat reports Nick Roberts was found dead inside his University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown apartment last month.
The Cambria County Coroner now says he overdosed on fentanyl.
The former national champion won three state wrestling titles at North Star High School before transferring to Ohio State.
Roberts was a senior at Pitt-Johnstown where he was a Division II wrestling champion a year ago.
