Rania’s Recipe: Lobster Thermidor

If you like lobster, you’re going to want to try out this recipe from Rania Harris!

Lobster Thermidor in Puff Pastry

1 pound cooked lobster meat

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 green (spring) onions, including tender green parts, finely chopped

¼ cup brandy

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

½ pound white button mushrooms, brushed clean and thinly sliced

1-1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, or to taste

Sauce:

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon dry mustard

1 ½ cups half and half

1 cup lobster stock, shrimp stock or fish stock

½ teaspoon sweet paprika

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Purchased Puff Pastry Shells

Topping:

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Cut the lobster meat into ½-inch dice and set aside.

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter. Add the green onions and sauté until the white part is translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in the diced lobster and sauté until heated through, about 3 minutes. Add the brandy, bring to a simmer, and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the thyme and salt and pepper to taste. Remove from the heat and set aside.

In a nonreactive frying pan over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the mushrooms and sauté until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice. Remove from heat and set aside.

Sauce:

In a nonreactive saucepan over medium-low heat, melt 5 tablespoons butter. Stir in the flour to make a roux, and cook, stirring constantly for 2-3 minutes; do not let the mixture color. Add in the dry mustard. Gradually, whisk in the half and half and the stock. Cook, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Stir in the paprika, salt to taste, cayenne pepper, and the remaining ½ tablespoon lemon juice, or more to taste. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Stir the lobster mixture and mushrooms into the sauce.

Spoon the lobster mixture into 6 purchased puff pastry, shells which have been placed on a parchment lined baking pan. Sprinkle each with Parmesan cheese. Place the filled cups on a baking sheet and bake until bubbling and lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Serve at once.

Yield: 6

Basic Bechamel Sauce

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 ½ cups whole milk ~ heated

¼ teaspoon salt

Pinch ground nutmeg

To make the sauce:

Melt the butter in a heavy medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the flour and whisk for 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk. Increase the heat to medium-high. Whisk the sauce until it comes to a simmer and is thick and smooth, about 3 – 4 minutes. Whisk the salt and nutmeg into the bechamel sauce.