Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer & Train Injures At Least 1

CARROLL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a train in Washington County.
According to officials at the scene, the crash happened in Carroll Township along State Route 837 around 11 a.m.
At least one person was hurt, but there’s no update on that person’s condition.
It’s unclear how the tractor-trailer ended up on the train tracks.
