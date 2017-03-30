EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Birds Blamed For Fire At Massachusetts Water Treatment Plant

March 30, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: Massachusetts, Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) – A fire that knocked a Massachusetts city’s water treatment plant out of commission has been blamed on birds.

Peabody Fire Lt. Chris Dowling tells The Salem News it appears the March 13 blaze was caused by nesting birds that chewed the insulation on an electrical wire on an exterior light fixture.

That exposed the bare conductors in the wiring, which heated up the nesting material and ignited the roof.

The plant’s roof was destroyed, and there was heavy damage to one side of the building. Some equipment used in the operation of the facility was also damaged.

The plant remains inoperable and city officials say it may be a year before it’s up and running again.

The city has plans in place to make sure residents have clean water.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia