Paging Doctor Dad: North Huntingdon Man Delivers When Son Makes Early Appearance

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Jeremy and Aimee Miller of North Huntingdon have two beautiful children and were expecting a third to show up in about a week or two. But, the baby decided he was going do things on his schedule.

When help is needed, North Huntington EMS hits the lights and hits the road. Just like they did at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

“So we responded to a female in labor,” said paramedic Jordan Pritts.

Aimee Mills felt some contractions, but having given birth twice before, she thought she had some more time. Well she was wrong.

“Halfway there, dispatch advised we were going to have two patients,” said Pritts.

Child number three, a boy, decided to make a surprise debut at the Miller’s house.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“He was ready to get of there and see the world,” said Pritts.

Enter the man of the hour, dad turned temporary doctor, Jeremy Miller. His daughters were put to task as well.

“The children were actually outside flagging us down,” said Pritts.

By the time paramedics got there, Jeremy and Aimee were finished.

“He said ‘I delivered the baby.’ He didn’t have a crazy look in his eye. He was all pumped up and proud dad moment right there,” said Pritts.

Aimee Miller was stunned.

“She was like ‘yeah this happened.’ Calm. It turned out to be a great experience for everyone involved,”

Mother and child headed to Excela Health Westmoreland to get treated in a more traditional setting.

New baby Cameron James tips the scale at 7.2 pounds and is a healthy 18 inches long.