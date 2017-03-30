EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Driver Runs Out Of Gas Again After Stealing Squad Car

March 30, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: South Dakota, Troy James

TULARE, S.D. (AP) – A driver who called for help after running out of gas is accused of stealing a deputy’s squad car in South Dakota and leading authorities in a pursuit before once again running out of fuel.

Troy James is charged with felony grand theft. Officials say James called for assistance early Monday on Highway 281 near the town of Tulare, saying his car had stopped and he apparently ran out of fuel.

Sheriff Kevin Schurch tells the Aberdeen American News the responding deputy tried to detain James because he was acting bizarrely. Schurch says James pushed the officer out of the squad car and took off. He says James was apparently armed.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and other officers joined in pursuing James. He was eventually caught about 140 miles away.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

