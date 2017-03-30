EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Good Samaritan Who Handed Over $15K Gets The Unclaimed Cash

March 30, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) – A suburban Philadelphia transit worker who found $15,000 and turned it in to police has been given the cash since no one ever claimed it.

Bob Tracey was driving home from work last March when he spotted a black bag in the middle of the road. When he opened it, he saw dozens of $100 and $20 bills and immediately called police.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports a judge on Monday ordered the money returned to Tracey.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said some people claimed the money was theirs, but they had no proof. He said it was unlikely the real owners would come forward since the bag also contained drug paraphernalia.

Tracey had to petition the court under a law dealing with finders of lost property.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

