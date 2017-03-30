Hertzog’s 2-Goal Performance Earns USL Player Of The Week Honors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Corey Hertzog was named USL player of the week for his two-goal performance against defending champion New York in the Hounds’ 3-3 draw to open the 2017 season.
Hertzog, the Penn State alum and Hounds returning leading scorer won 42 percent of the votes for player of the week from various national soccer outlets.
He scored a highlight reel goal just 10 minutes in to the season to jump start the Hounds’ attack, scooping the ball over the defender before smashing it home.
Hertzog also scored the game-tying goal with just five minutes left to play to give the Hounds a valuable point to begin the USL season.
The Hounds’ striker is picking up right where he left off in 2016, where he netted a team leading 15 goals.
Hertzog is the second Riverhounds player to win this award, midfielder Lebo Moloto won player of the week in August of 2015, during the Hounds’ playoff push.
Corey will have a chance to shine again at home this Saturday as the Hounds host FC Cincinnati at 5 p.m.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter