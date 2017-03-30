Mother Charged In 4-Year-Old Butler Boy’s Death

BUTLER (KDKA) – More charges have been filed in the suspicious death of a 4-year-old boy in Butler County.

This morning, the child’s mother, Mackenzie Peters, was charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Earlier this week, 20-year-old Keith Jordan Lambing was charged with homicide in the death of 4-year-old Bentley Miller.

Lambing is not Miller’s father, but he and Peters have a 4-month-old child together.

On March 21, Lambing was watching Bentley at the Super 8 Motel in Butler, where he and Peters had been living.

Peters was at work when Lambing called his mother, Kristen Herold, saying Bentley had a medical issue.

Officers allege Herold attempted to transport the 4-year-old from the Super 8 Motel to his biological father’s home, all while the child was bleeding excessively from the rectum. She did not attempt to contact emergency services until the child became unresponsive.

Bentley later died at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Lambing is facing a list of charges including, criminal homicide, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Meanwhile, Herold is facing charges of hindering apprehension, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

