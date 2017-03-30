WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Police: 19-Year-Old ‘Serial Rapist’ Brutally Attacked 9 Women

March 30, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Police in suburban Philadelphia have arrested a 19-year-old man they’re calling a serial rapist accused of brutally attacking at least nine women.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan says DeJohn Lee, of Chester, has been in police custody since early January, when one of his accusers saw in him in a grocery store and called police.

Whelan says nine women were attacked in separate incidents from 2014, when Lee was 16, to early 2017.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Lee faces multiple counts of rape, attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses. Police say Lee recently told them he had many more victims, and Whelan is urging them to come forward.

Whelan says Lee would stalk his victims, waiting until they were alone before attacking.

Lee had no comment for reporters on the way to his arraignment Thursday. No attorney information is available online.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia