Police: 19-Year-Old ‘Serial Rapist’ Brutally Attacked 9 Women

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Police in suburban Philadelphia have arrested a 19-year-old man they’re calling a serial rapist accused of brutally attacking at least nine women.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan says DeJohn Lee, of Chester, has been in police custody since early January, when one of his accusers saw in him in a grocery store and called police.

Whelan says nine women were attacked in separate incidents from 2014, when Lee was 16, to early 2017.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Lee faces multiple counts of rape, attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses. Police say Lee recently told them he had many more victims, and Whelan is urging them to come forward.

Whelan says Lee would stalk his victims, waiting until they were alone before attacking.

Lee had no comment for reporters on the way to his arraignment Thursday. No attorney information is available online.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)