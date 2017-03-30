Missing Judge, 91, Found Alive In Wooded Area

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A 91-year-old federal judge with memory problems who was reported missing from his home in northeastern Pennsylvania has been found alive.
U.S. Marshal Martin Pane tells The Associated Press that Edwin Kosik was found Thursday night about 100 yards from his car in a wooded area of Dunmore, outside Scranton.
Pane says Kosik was conscious and talking. He was taken to a hospital.
Kosik suffers from memory loss and stopped hearing cases last month. He disappeared from his home Tuesday night. That sparked an intensive search involving the U.S. Marshals Service, state police and the FBI.
Paine says two boys found Kosik’s SUV and alerted law enforcement. A search dog immediately picked up the scent and found the judge.
Kosik sent two corrupt judges to prison for their roles in a notorious juvenile justice scandal known as “kids for cash.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
Let me first say..I don’t personally know the judge. But being a street deputy for 30+ years, I know “of him” and the case with the 2 corrupt judges. This man has balls! He stood up to the “good ole boy club,” and received death threats & pressure from his PEERS. (Like the antique “code of silence” among those of us in law enforcement.)
I am glad he is safe, but sorry that his memory is going.
Judge Kosik, I salute you. You’re NOT the average Liberal judge of today’s court system. The bench lost a good one when you retired. I wish you well.