Missing Judge, 91, Found Alive In Wooded Area

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A 91-year-old federal judge with memory problems who was reported missing from his home in northeastern Pennsylvania has been found alive.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane tells The Associated Press that Edwin Kosik was found Thursday night about 100 yards from his car in a wooded area of Dunmore, outside Scranton.

Pane says Kosik was conscious and talking. He was taken to a hospital.

Kosik suffers from memory loss and stopped hearing cases last month. He disappeared from his home Tuesday night. That sparked an intensive search involving the U.S. Marshals Service, state police and the FBI.

Paine says two boys found Kosik’s SUV and alerted law enforcement. A search dog immediately picked up the scent and found the judge.

Kosik sent two corrupt judges to prison for their roles in a notorious juvenile justice scandal known as “kids for cash.”

