Suspected Drug Deal Sparks Search On North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspected drug deal sparked a search Thursday afternoon on the North Side.
Officers in an unmarked car were in the area of Hiawatha Street when they witnessed a suspected drug deal and attempted to stop a vehicle by pulling in front of it.
Two males inside the vehicle jumped out and ran, allowing the vehicle to roll into the police car.
Pittsburgh police going door to door on Winshire St looking for a suspect who ran from police who saw a suspected drug deal. @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/y3eBj2Aflr
— Fletcher Rumbaugh (@Rumbaugh78) March 30, 2017
Police were able to catch one suspect quickly, while another man was able to escape the scene. That suspect was described a tall, thin, white male.
Drugs and ammunition were found inside the vehicle.
Officers searched for the second suspect in the area of Perrott Street and Winshire Street, but he was not found.
