VW To Pay More Than $157M To Settle Emissions Claims By 10 States

DETROIT (KDKA/AP) – Volkswagen is paying more than $157 million to 10 states to settle environmental lawsuits over the company’s diesel emissions-cheating scandal.

The company says the money will go to Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. All 10 states follow California’s clean air standards.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the state received $30.4 million in the settlement.

“I’m fighting to ensure a healthy environment for Pennsylvanians and protect their right to clean air and pure water,” Attorney General Shapiro said in announcing the settlement. “In this settlement, our prosecutors have addressed the serious harms caused by Volkswagen’s emissions device and its conscious cheating that resulted in excessive, illegal amounts of carbon monoxide fouling the air across our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said in a statement.

In an earlier settlement with Volkswagen for consumer protection law violations, Volkswagen agreed to pay an additional $23.1 million in civil penalties and costs to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

According to a statement from Shapiro’s office, “All told, Volkswagen will be paying $53.5 million to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its agencies under these two settlements for consumer protection and environmental violations.”

The settlement covers 3-Liter six-cylinder diesel engines and is separate from a $603 million agreement reached last year with 44 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico that covered 2-liter engines.

Volkswagen has admitted to programming its diesel engines to activate pollution controls during government treadmill tests and turning them off for roadway driving.

VW has paid out more than $20 billion to buy back or repair cars and pay criminal and civil fines and legal settlements related to the scandal.

Visit www.VWCourtSettlement.com for more information about the buybacks.

