Death Penalty Sought For Man Charged In Teen’s Rape, Dismemberment

March 31, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Bucks County, Grace Packer, Sara Packer

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a Pennsylvania man charged along with his girlfriend in the rape, death and dismemberment of her 14-year-old adopted daughter.

Bucks County prosecutors made the announcement Friday, when 44-year-old Jacob Sullivan waived his formal arraignment on homicide, rape, kidnapping and other charges in the death of Grace Packer in July.

Prosecutors say 42-year-old Sara Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy they shared. Prosecutors say the couple stored Grace’s body in cat litter for months, then hacked it up and dumped it in a remote area where hunters found it in October.

Prosecutors had already signaled their intention to seek the death penalty against Sara Packer. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their trial has been scheduled for March 2018.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

