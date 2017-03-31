Professor Says ‘Trying Not To Vomit’ After First Class Passenger Gives Seat To Soldier

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia college professor is defending tweeting that he was “trying not to vomit” after seeing a first-class passenger give up his seat to a soldier on a flight.
George Ciccariello-Maher, who teaches at Drexel University, tweeted Sunday: “Some guy gave up his first class seat for a uniformed soldier. People are thanking him. I’m trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul.” Ciccariello-Maher’s account is private, but screenshots of his tweet were shared by others.
Ciccariello-Maher wrote on Facebook Thursday that he respects soldiers, but doesn’t respect U.S. actions in Iraq.
Drexel says in a statement that the professor’s comments “do not represent the University’s views.”
Ciccariello-Maher also faced criticism in December for tweeting, “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide,” a post he said was satirical.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
why do democrats hate free speech so much. it doe’s me good to see people so upset by basic humanity. This moron is a professor of what? no courage, intelligence or integrity. the “new” education