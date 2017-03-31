Humane Society Provides Update On Dog Shot In The Jaw

CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Beaver County Humane Society has happy news to share about a dog found earlier this year with a bullet lodged in his jaw.

Two-year-old Eli was trapped by Animal Finders of Beaver County in February. He had been running loose in Aliquippa.

During evaluation, humane society officials found a large lump in Eli’s jaw that turned out to be a bullet from a 9 mm handgun.

“We think it has been there a few months because when he came in, [there] was no entry wound and all of the hair was intact. If it broke the skin, it was healed up nicely, so it’s been at least a few months,” Dr. Jasmin Wu said.

Two months later, Eli has been matched with a foster family, is enrolled in training classes and soon will be available for adoption.

In a letter sent by Eli’s foster family to the humane society, it is made clear that the pup’s worst days are behind him.

“The shelter staff said he likes tennis balls so I got him a ball to play with after he sniffed his way around. He played with the ball right away and showed us his playful self,” the update read, in part.

Several pictures show Eli in the lap of luxury, enjoying new toys and a bath.

“I think he likes it here! He showed us how he likes to catch toys, chase toys, and how he asks for belly rubs!”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter