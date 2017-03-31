SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
I-70 Closed In Both Directions Due To Tractor-Trailer Crash

March 31, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Bentleyville, I-70

WASHINGTON CO. (KDKA) — I-70 has been closed in both directions due to a tractor-trailer crash near the Bentleyville exit in Washington County.

Westbound and eastbound lanes are closed and detoured between Ginger Hill and Kammerer. Motorists can travel Toll 43, Route 40 and Route 519 to get around the area.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is the second accident to close I-70 in Washington County today. Another crash happened between the Kammerer and Dunningsville exits around 4:30 a.m.

