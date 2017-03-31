I-70 Closed In Both Directions Due To Tractor-Trailer Crash

WASHINGTON CO. (KDKA) — I-70 has been closed in both directions due to a tractor-trailer crash near the Bentleyville exit in Washington County.
Westbound and eastbound lanes are closed and detoured between Ginger Hill and Kammerer. Motorists can travel Toll 43, Route 40 and Route 519 to get around the area.
Rescue 47 currently working a MVA that has all four lanes of I-70 shut down in the area of the Ginger Hill exit along with @ellsworthvfc38pic.twitter.com/fEaIfRkqv4
— Fallowfield VFC (@Fallowfield_VFC) March 31, 2017
The area is expected to be closed for several hours.
This is the second accident to close I-70 in Washington County today. Another crash happened between the Kammerer and Dunningsville exits around 4:30 a.m.
