Medical Examiner’s Office Called To Shooting Scene In Rankin

RANKIN (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police Detectives are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Rankin.
The call came in around 11:16 p.m. of a shooting at 31 Hawkins Village, near Kenmawr Avenue.
Extra police officers were called to the scene for crowd control.
They were on scene investigating for about 4 hours.
The Medical Examiner’s Office was also called to the scene and the van pulled right up to one of the buildings.
