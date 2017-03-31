SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Medical Examiner’s Office Called To Shooting Scene In Rankin

March 31, 2017 4:36 AM By Bob Allen
Filed Under: Allegheny County Police, Bob Allen, Hawkins Village, Rankin

RANKIN (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police Detectives are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Rankin.

The call came in around 11:16 p.m. of a shooting at 31 Hawkins Village, near Kenmawr Avenue.

Extra police officers were called to the scene for crowd control.

They were on scene investigating for about 4 hours.

The Medical Examiner’s Office was also called to the scene and the van pulled right up to one of the buildings.

