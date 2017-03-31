Police: Man Kept Drug-Laced Candy Near 4-Month-Old Baby’s Bassinet

MONESSEN (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man accused of leaving candy laced with drugs near the bassinet of his 4-month-old child is facing charges.

Zachary Lawson, of Monessen, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and drug-related counts.

According to the criminal complaint, Lawson was arrested on Wednesday when police went to his home because of a parole violation. He was there with his girlfriend and the couple’s 7-year-old and 4-month-old kids.

Police say when they went into the master bedroom they found a large amount of money and a substance believed to be crack cocaine triple wrapped in a paper towel, plastic baggie and latex glove.

The criminal complaint says Lawson eventually gave officers permission to search the home.

While searching the bedroom, police say Lawson handed over a zip lock bag with 99 foil packets labeled “Wonderland.” The criminal complaint says Lawson told police the packets contained synthetic marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, police also found an additional bag of synthetic marijuana in the baby’s bassinet. Underneath the crib, they say they found marijuana-laced gummy bears, marijuana-laced cotton candy, a bottle of lemonade-flavored marijuana-laced syrup and toiletries believed to be infused with pot.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police say “the marijuana edibles were marked and packaged as candy,” and “were in an easily accessible area for children.”

In addition, police say they also found heroin in the home and drug paraphernalia.