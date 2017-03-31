SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Ringgold Baseball Coach Fired Amid Investigation Into Florida Trip

March 31, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: James Coulter, Ringgold School District

NEW EAGLE (KDKA) — Ringgold School District baseball coach James Coulter has been fired amid an investigation into alleged misconduct that may have taken place during a recent trip to a tournament in Floirda.

There are allegations that team members were hazed and given alcohol and tobacco during the trip.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Paul Martino’s report at 5 p.m. for more. 

