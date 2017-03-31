Ringgold Baseball Coach Fired Amid Investigation Into Florida Trip

NEW EAGLE (KDKA) — Ringgold School District baseball coach James Coulter has been fired amid an investigation into alleged misconduct that may have taken place during a recent trip to a tournament in Floirda.
There are allegations that team members were hazed and given alcohol and tobacco during the trip.
No further information has been released.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Paul Martino’s report at 5 p.m. for more.