Cops: Woman Shot In Victoria’s Secret PINK Store In Fight Over Man

March 31, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Columbus, Ohio, Victoria's Secret

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say one woman shot another woman in a Victoria’s Secret PINK store full of shoppers, apparently because of a fight over a man.

Columbus police say the injured 23-year-old woman was hospitalized in stable condition with a chest wound after the Thursday afternoon shooting.

Deputy Chief Thomas Quinlan tells The Columbus Dispatch the women had “bad blood” between them before they had an unexpected encounter at a PINK store, part of the corporate family that includes Victoria’s Secret. The shooting occurred in an upstairs room of the store at the popular Easton Town Center shopping area, which prohibits firearms.

Police say the 22-year-old woman who fired was jailed on a felonious assault charge.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

