Watch: Man’s Friends Duct Tape Him To Yield Sign After He Loses Bet

HOUSTON, Tx. (KDKA) — A video depicting a man being duct-taped to a yield sign in Texas is raising eyebrows.

Drivers in Houston slowed down even more than they normally would as they passed the sign, bewildered by a man dangling from the middle of the pole.

(WARNING: This language is graphic and may be offensive)

According to CBS affiliate KHOU, police were called.

One man was already headed towards the respectable with a knife, meaning to set the bound man free. Understandably, this was confusing for responding officers.

“Drop the knife or I’ll Tase you,” one officer shouted.

The man quickly dropped it, explaining to the cop that the duct-taped man, identified as 17-year-old Miguel Chavez, was actually his friend. He was just attempting to get him down.

Chavez said he was taped to the pole after losing a bet on Tuesday’s Rockets vs. Warriors game.

Chavez was not charged with anything, and police even gave him a ride home.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter