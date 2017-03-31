SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Westbound Lanes Of I-70 Closed Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash

March 31, 2017 6:28 AM
Filed Under: Interstate 70, Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Washington County.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened between the Kammerer and Dunningsville exits around 4:30 a.m.

A tractor-trailer is on its side and at least one other vehicle was involved.

There is no word on injuries or when the westbound side of the road will reopen.

