Westbound Lanes Of I-70 Closed Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Washington County.
According to officials at the scene, the crash happened between the Kammerer and Dunningsville exits around 4:30 a.m.
A tractor-trailer is on its side and at least one other vehicle was involved.
There is no word on injuries or when the westbound side of the road will reopen.
